Washington woman who refused TB treatment set to appear in court, but still at large

A woman in Washington state who became infected with Tuberculosis in January and repeatedly refused treatment for the highly-contagious disease is still at large, but set to appear for a court hearing May 19, according to NBC News.

In March, a Judge issued a warrant for civil arrest of the woman. Due to the severity of the disease, health departments have an obligation of protecting public safety by ensuring any infected Tuberculosis patients receive treatment and/or remain in isolation.

When the unnamed woman repeatedly refused treatment, Tacoma-Pierce County health officials took the case to a Judge, asking 16 times for legal enforcement help as a "last resort" Nigel Turner, the county's director of communicable disease control, said in a March statement.

As of May 18, NBC News reported that the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the woman — identified as V.N. in court documents — was not in custody, but still at large. Her attorney declined comment to the news outlet regarding whether she would be in attendance for the May 19 hearing.

"Most people we contact are happy to get the treatment they need," Mr. Turner said in a Jan. 30 statement. "Occasionally people refuse treatment and isolation. When that happens, we take steps to help keep the community safe. … The Health Department has an obligation to the community and the legal authority to seek a court order to persuade patients to comply, and in very rare cases we will do so."

This is a developing story and Becker's will provide updates as more information becomes available.