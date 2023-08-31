Virginia health officials see 3x jump in meningococcal disease

Health officials in Virginia are warning clinicians about an outbreak of meningococcal disease, according to an Aug. 30 news release from the state's department of health.

Since June 2022, the state has seen three times as many cases than what is typical in one year's time. So far, five individuals have died in that time.

"VDH has not identified a common risk factor; however, genetic sequencing of available specimens has confirmed that the cases are highly genetically related," the release states.

So far, cases have been most common among Black adults between 30 and 60 years old. Other cases have also been identified by state health officials in individuals who were not vaccinated against the disease.