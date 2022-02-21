Viewpoint: U.S. healthcare leaders must prepare for long COVID-19 hurdles now

Long COVID-19 must be at the forefront of healthcare leaders' plans, The Washington Post editorial board stated Feb. 20.

The Post's editorial board cited several studies showing growing concern about uncertainty surrounding long COVID-19. Thirty percent of the 77 million COVID-19 survivors in the U.S. have had some sort of complication after infection, according to an American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation model.

Another facet of long COVID-19 is mental health costs, as many with the condition struggle from its stigma and everyday living.

"Judging by the preliminary estimates, this poses an enormous future challenge for healthcare everywhere," the board wrote. "There’s no time to waste. Research must find the causes and damage of long covid and lay preparations to treat it in all its manifestations."