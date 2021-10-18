US to lift restrictions for fully vaccinated international travelers

Starting Nov. 8, international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to visit the U.S., reversing a ban on nonessential travel for foreign nationals that has been in place since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the White House announced Oct. 15.

The White House in September said it would permit fully vaccinated international travelers to enter the U.S. but at the time did not provide a specific date for when the restrictions would be lifted.

International travelers departing to the U.S. will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding their flights, as well as proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. For land border crossings, non-U.S. travelers must be vaccinated but do not have to show proof of a negative test.

A negative COVID-19 test one day before returning to the U.S., as well as proof that a test has been purchased to take upon arrival, will be required for unvaccinated Americans returning from overseas.

Young children may be exempt from the vaccination mandate for travelers, though other exemptions will be limited, according to a White House official, The New York Times reports.

A White House official told CNN the CDC has notified airlines that vaccines approved for use by the World Health Organization, such as AstraZeneca's shot, will be accepted in addition to the vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

Full details on what will constitute proof of full vaccination, as well as exemption details, will be released ahead of Nov. 8.