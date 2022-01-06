US set to miss WHO's 2022 vaccination goal, estimates show

The U.S. is among 109 countries set to miss the World Health Organization's target of having every country fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of their populations against COVID-19 by mid-2022, projections from Our World in Data show.

The WHO outlined its strategy to achieve 70 percent vaccination coverage in October.

The estimates — presented in a map last updated Jan. 4 — also show countries that have already vaccinated 70 percent of their populations. Those countries include Canada, Australia and China, among others.

For the projections, researchers calculated the current vaccination rate as the average number of people who had received their second dose per day over the last 14 days in each country.

"We then assume that this recent vaccination rate remains constant for the remainder of the period," researchers said. "By adding this expected share to the population that have already been fully vaccinated, we project what share of people will be fully vaccinated [by] July 1, 2022."

Researchers said limitations include that the projections don't take into account future changes in the speed of vaccination.

Data from the research publication also showed nearly 60 percent of the global population had received at least one dose as of Jan. 6.

About 62 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated as of Jan. 5, CDC data shows.

To view Our World in Data's projection map, click here.