US set to miss WHO's 2022 vaccination goal, estimates show

Erica Carbajal - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The U.S. is among 109 countries set to miss the World Health Organization's target of having every country fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of their populations against COVID-19 by mid-2022, projections from Our World in Data show

The WHO outlined its strategy to achieve 70 percent vaccination coverage in October. 

The estimates — presented in a map last updated Jan. 4 — also show countries that have already vaccinated 70 percent of their populations. Those countries include Canada, Australia and China, among others. 

For the projections, researchers calculated the current vaccination rate as the average number of people who had received their second dose per day over the last 14 days in each country. 

"We then assume that this recent vaccination rate remains constant for the remainder of the period," researchers said. "By adding this expected share to the population that have already been fully vaccinated, we project what share of people will be fully vaccinated [by] July 1, 2022." 

Researchers said limitations include that the projections don't take into account future changes in the speed of vaccination. 

Data from the research publication also showed nearly 60 percent of the global population had received at least one dose as of Jan. 6. 

About 62 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated as of Jan. 5, CDC data shows

To view Our World in Data's projection map, click here.

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles