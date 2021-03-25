US COVID-19 cases surpass 30M: 5 updates

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the U.S. surpassed 30 million March 25, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

Four more statistics to know:

1. As of March 25, more than 545,000 people have also died from the virus in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

2. Nationwide, new COVID-19 cases jumped 4 percent in the past week, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. In several states — including Michigan, Colorado and Connecticut — this figure jumped by more than 30 percent.

3. As of March 23, the nation's seven-day average of new cases was 56,225. For reference, this figure peaked at 249,389 cases Jan. 11, according to the CDC.

4. Globally, COVID-19 cases have increased for the fourth consecutive week, the World Health Organization said March 23. The number of new virus deaths also plateaued after six weeks of decline.

For an update on the current state of variants and vaccination progress in the U.S., click here.

