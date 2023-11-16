Uptake of new COVID shot grows

Nearly 14% of the nation's adult population — about 35 million people — have received the new COVID-19 shot, according to updated estimates from the CDC.

For the week ending Nov. 4, 13.9% of the nation's adults had received the new vaccine, according to the data, which is based on responses from a weekly national survey. About 5% of children have gotten the shot and 30% of adults 65 and older. Uptake has increased relative to the previous week, though remains low overall, the CDC said.

In September a poll conducted by KFF indicated nearly half of U.S. adults intended to get the vaccine, though in October there had been numerous reports about supply issues and difficulty accessing the new shots across the U.S. CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, previously said she believes issues related to distribution have been resolved.

"There are plenty of appointments, plenty of supply," she told Politico in late October.