UC Health use e-referral system to helps patients quit smoking

A University of California Health study found electronic referrals were effective in helping patients quit smoking.

The study, published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research, collected e-referred patient and quitline caller data between April 2015 and March 2021. Quitline is a California program, now called Kick It California, that offers free assistance in ending tobacco use.

Of more than 20,000 patients, quitline contacted 47.1 percent. Of patients, 20.6 percent completed the intake process, 15.2 percent requested counseling and 10.9 percent received cessation help.

Patients e-referred by their providers were as likely as general quitline callers to attempt quitting (68.5 percent vs. 71.4 percent), quit for 30 days (28.3 percent or 26.9 percent) or quit for six months (13.6 percent vs. 13.9 percent).

The study suggested that modifying EHR systems and clinical workflows could enable and encourage e-referrals. More e-referrals could also improve patient care and increase the number of patients using evidence-based treatment, according to a March 29 news release from University of California Health.

"More health systems can use electronic referral systems to link with the quitline and collaborate on systems changes," Shu-Hong Zhu, PhD, UC San Diego leader of Kick it California and study co-author, said in the release. "Establishing and maintaining electronic referrals is an important way to ensure patients who are trying to stop smoking are set up for success."