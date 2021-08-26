Time running out to probe pandemic's origins, WHO team says

The window of opportunity for investigating the pandemic's origins is quickly closing, members of an international scientific team wrote in a commentary published Aug. 25 in Nature.

The team of experts, convened by the World Health Organization, visited China in January to investigate the pandemic's origins and issued a report on its preliminary findings in March.

"It was meant to be the first step in a process that has stalled," the scientists wrote. "The window of opportunity for conducting this crucial inquiry is closing fast. Any delay will render some of the studies biologically impossible."

Scientists cited waning antibody levels as one such complication. Collecting new samples and testing people who may have been exposed to the virus before December 2019 "will yield diminishing returns" since antibody levels decrease over time, they said. Researchers also said Chinese counterparts are hesitant to share raw data on early cases due to patient confidentiality concerns.

In the article, the team of experts outline six top priorities for further research. These include screening wild bats for the virus and conducting wider antibody testing in regions with the earliest signs of virus spread.

"We call on the scientific community and country leaders to join forces to expedite the phase 2 studies detailed here, while there is still time," the scientists said.

To view the full article, click here.