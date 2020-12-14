The COVID-19 vaccine is ready, and so is Ascension

From the moment COVID-19 emerged in the United States, dedicated caregivers across Ascension — and caregivers everywhere — have worked tirelessly on the front lines to care for those impacted by the pandemic.

We are grateful to all of our nurses, physicians and staff for the commitment, empathy and selflessness they have shown. While 2020 has been a challenging year, the dedication of our caregivers, and all caregivers, has been a source of inspiration for us all.

The development of a safe and effective vaccine has been a critical part of the world's effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. And as the pandemic continues to affect people worldwide, we have new reasons for hope.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have demonstrated safety and effectiveness, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use and is expected to do the same for Moderna's vaccine later this month. Health systems, including Ascension, expect to begin receiving and administering COVID-19 vaccines this week.

All approved vaccines require extensive research, documentation and closely monitored clinical trials, some of which were completed by Ascension physicians, to determine effectiveness and safety before being submitted for approval or emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Now, as we prepare to begin the vaccination distribution and administration process, we want to assure you that we are prepared to justly, ethically and equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this year, Ascension developed a workgroup to establish an overarching framework for equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccines for internal and external distribution, acknowledging the need for a coordinated response by our ministry that is guided by our mission and informed by our experience of caring for the communities we serve.

At the current time, Ascension is following guidance issued by the CDC and recommendations of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. For the first doses of vaccine available, front-line healthcare workers will be prioritized. Residents of long-term care facilities and those with high-risk health conditions would receive the next round of vaccinations.

We are confident our plan will effectively and safely contribute to the protection of our communities from this virus and meet our mission commitment to advocate for a compassionate and just society.

We will also be conducting outreach to high-risk groups and vulnerable populations, including those who experience barriers in accessing healthcare services, to ensure members of these communities are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Over the coming months, these vaccines will become available to the general public, and we want to strongly encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available.

I plan to get the vaccine as soon as it's available for me — once our front-line caregivers and high-risk members of our community have had the opportunity to receive it. I believe it is the right thing to do to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.

As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing masks, maintaining distance from others and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us. We will continue to diligently follow these measures across our sites of care, and you should do the same in your home and workplace.

It has been a trying year, but with the development of these vaccines and the remarkable work of our caregivers, relief is on the horizon. As we look forward to "community immunity," it's important that we all work to manage our health needs with a focus on prevention — staying current on vaccinations, keeping prescriptions filled, and staying in contact with our doctors so we can be the healthiest versions of ourselves during this time.

And remember, if you need emergency care, do not delay treatment or defer any of your care needs. Our hospitals and emergency rooms are well prepared to safely care for you.

Joe Cacchione, MD, FACC, is executive vice president of clinical and network services for St. Louis-based Ascension, an integrated health system with 2,600-plus sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

