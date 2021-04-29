Swollen lymph nodes after COVID-19 vaccine may indicate prior infection, early research suggests

Those who were previously infected with COVID-19 were more likely to experience swollen lymph nodes after their first dose of Pfizer's vaccine compared to those without a prior documented infection, according to research published April 22 in the preprint server medRxiv.

Researchers in the U.K. conducted an observational study that looked at adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. A total of 947 healthcare workers across three hospitals participated in the study by self-reporting symptoms after vaccination. Of those, 265 participants had previously tested positive for the virus.

Overall, those who previously contracted COVID-19 were more likely to report at least one moderate to severe symptom compared to those without a prior infection, at 56 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

Specifically, those in the previous COVID-19 group were significantly more likely to experience lymphadenopathy, or swollen lymph nodes, as well as fever, fatigue, myalgia and arthralgia.

About 4 percent of participants with a COVID-19 history experienced lymphadenopathy, compared to less than 1 percent of those who weren't infected.

"This study of healthcare workers demonstrated that prior COVID-19 infection, but not long COVID-19, is associated with an increased risk of [adverse events] including lymphadenopathy following … vaccination," researchers said.

