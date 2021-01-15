Releasing all vaccine doses won't delay second round shots, Biden team says

Members of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory team said they've had multiple conversations with vaccine makers and do not anticipate that the plan to release nearly all available doses will delay people from getting their second shot on time, CNBC reported Jan. 14.

Celine Gounder, MD, a member of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 advisory team and infectious disease specialist at New York City-based NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said the team has discussed the plan to release all available doses with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, adding that it likely would not cause supply shortages.

"That's not something we're too worried about," Dr. Gounder told the Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health during a Jan. 14 webcast, CNBC reports. "If you look at the timeline for production, they are actually going to be releasing more and more doses over time, so that really does open things up significantly."

President-elect Biden outlined his national COVID-19 vaccination plan during a Jan. 14 speech, which includes a goal of administering 100 million shots during the first 100 days of his presidency and a $160 billion budget to create community vaccination centers and mobile vaccine units, among other efforts.

