Rare fungal outbreak in Michigan grows to 115 cases

A rare fungal outbreak at a Michigan paper mill has infected more than 100 people, and health officials are still searching for the source of the fungus.

As of May 5, health officials confirmed 115 cases of blastomycosis among workers, visitors and contractors at the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill in the state's Upper Peninsula. Fourteen people have required hospitalization and one has died.

"Although the number of cases has increased by [six] over the past week, this does not necessarily indicate that Blastomyces exposures are ongoing," health officials said May 5, noting that the incubation time for blastomycosis can be 21 to 90 days.

The rare fungal infection is caused by Blastomyces dermatitidis, a fungus found in soil and decaying wood. People contract the infection by breathing in spores from the air.

The paper mill at the center of the outbreak resumed operations May 8 after shutting down for 25 days to undergo a deep cleaning, according to NBC affiliate WOOD.

"(Following the cleaning), no blastomyces spores have been found within the mill. The health and safety of our employees and contractors remains our top priority and we are focused on ensuring a safe return to the mill," Billerud, the company that owns the plant, told WOOD. "We continue to work closely with and follow the recommendations of local, state and federal health experts as they continue to investigate this dynamic situation."