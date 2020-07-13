Positive COVID-19 results jump in 5 regions: 4 CDC updates

Five of the 10 HHS surveillance regions saw the percentage of specimens testing positive for COVID-19 increase in the week ending July 4, with the Southeast, South Central and South West/West Coast regions reporting the largest jumps, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: Nationwide, the percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 decreased slightly after four weeks of increase. Three of 10 HHS are reporting a higher percentage of positive specimens and more outpatient visits for COVID-19 than in March and April.

2. Mortality: About 5.5 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending July 4, down from 6.9 percent a week prior. This percentage marked the 11th week of decline.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 107.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 population.



4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 remained below baseline nationwide. Seven regions saw an increase in visits for COVID-19-like symptoms — the same as a week prior.

More articles on public health:

Nurse inspires apparel company to give every American a free face mask

NYC reports zero COVID-19 deaths; Florida sees 15K cases in 1 day — 6 updates

CDC wants closer look at swine flu strain in China, studying possible vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.