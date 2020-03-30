Pandemic will overwhelm Louisiana health system by April, governor says

With more than 3,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 30, Louisiana's healthcare system will be overwhelmed by the first week of April, Gov. Jon Bel Edwards told ABC News.

During a March 29 episode of ABC's "This Week," the governor said the state has requested more than 12,000 ventilators from the national stockpile and private companies but has only received 192.

February Mardi Gras celebrations could be one of the reason for the coronavirus' rapid spread in Louisiana, particularly in New Orleans, the governor said.

"There was never any hint from anyone, to me, to the mayor of New Orleans, that there should be any consideration to downsizing or canceling Mardi Gras," he said, according to the report.

Back then, "the federal government was saying things were under control," the governor said.

The death toll in Louisiana March 30 was 151 at 9:25 a.m. Central Time.

