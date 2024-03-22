Overdose deaths tick up to new record: CDC

Overdose deaths hit a record high in 2022, though the increase was only up slightly from the year prior, new CDC data shows.

An estimated 107,941 Americans died from overdoses in 2022, representing a 1.2% increase from 2021. Overdose death rates have increased consistently nationwide since 2002, with the largest annual jump (31%) occurring between 2019 and 2020.

The data, released March 21, suggests the nation's overdose death rate may be stabilizing after two decades of consistent growth. The CDC has yet to finalize figures for 2023 but provisional data through October does not depict large increases.



