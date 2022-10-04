Only 49% of Americans plan to get flu shot amid threat of severe season, survey finds

While 69 percent of Americans agree flu vaccination is the best preventive measure against flu-related deaths, only 49 percent are planning on getting a shot this season, a new survey from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases found.
Researchers collected responses online and via telephone from 1,005 participants between Aug. 11 and 15. Participants were over 18 and across the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Six key findings:
- Forty-one percent of respondents are either undecided or do not plan to get vaccinated against flu this season.
- Sixty-five percent of adults 65 years and older plan to get a flu vaccine.
- Only 20 percent of respondents are "very or extremely worried" about flu infection.
- Only 32 percent of respondents are "extremely or very confident" about the safety of receiving flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.
- Forty-one percent of respondents said they would not receive COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at the same time.
- Seventy-eight percent of respondents would be willing to take flu antiviral medication if prescribed by a doctor or other healthcare professional to help reduce severe symptoms.