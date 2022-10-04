Only 49% of Americans plan to get flu shot amid threat of severe season, survey finds

While 69 percent of Americans agree flu vaccination is the best preventive measure against flu-related deaths, only 49 percent are planning on getting a shot this season, a new survey from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases found.

Researchers collected responses online and via telephone from 1,005 participants between Aug. 11 and 15. Participants were over 18 and across the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Six key findings: