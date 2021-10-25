Only 3 states averaging more COVID-19 cases now vs. 2 weeks ago

Just three states — Colorado, Vermont and New Hampshire — were averaging more COVID-19 cases Oct. 22 than they were two weeks ago, The New York Times reported.

As of Oct. 24, the most recent data available, Colorado was reporting a seven-day case average of 2,239 virus cases, compared with 2,079 Oct. 10. The state recorded 732 new cases Oct. 24, compared with 479 Oct. 10.

As of Oct. 24, Vermont was reporting a seven-day case average of 218 COVID-19 cases, compared with 207 Oct. 10. The state recorded 270 new cases Oct. 24, compared with 213 Oct. 10.

As of Oct. 24, New Hampshire was reporting a seven-day case average of 535, compared with 492 Oct. 10. Data for daily new cases was not available.

As of Oct. 22, the U.S. reported about 75,000 new daily cases. That's fewer than half as many cases reported in early September, but about five times more than the case rate recorded in June.