Omicron subvariant prevalence, by state

Mackenzie Bean - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The U.S. identified 1,359 COVID-19 cases involving the omicron subvariant BA.2 as of Feb. 21, according to outbreak.info, a platform that tracks data on COVID-19 variants and is supported by the CDC and other national research groups.

Every state but Iowa, Maine and Oklahoma has identified at least one test sample containing sequences for BA.2. Overall, the subvariant's prevalence in each state is very low, accounting for 0.38 percent or less of all virus samples sequenced. 

Nationwide, outbreak.info estimates BA.2 accounted for less than 0.5 percent of all COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 21.

Below is a breakdown of BA.2 prevalence by state, based on data from outbreak.info. As COVID-19 sequencing is not a random sample of mutations, the data represents outbreak.info's best estimates of the subvariant's prevalence, as opposed to true prevalence. 

Note: Becker's calculated each state's estimated cumulative BA.2 presence using sequencing data from outbreak.info. Figures are rounded to the nearest hundredth.  

State

BA.2 positive samples

Total sequences sampled

Estimated cumulative prevalence (%)

Alabama

3

16,424

0.02

Alaska

15

10,377

0.14

Arizona

155

82,068

0.19

Arkansas

3

15,036

0.02

California

262

443,072

0.06

Colorado

38

153,894

0.02

Connecticut

27

33,346

0.08

Delaware

3

11,501

0.03

District of Columbia

4

9,019

0.04

Florida

15

131,208

0.01

Georgia

21

47,233

0.04

Hawaii

37

9,830

0.38

Idaho

5

19,615

0.03

Illinois

7

63,260

0.01

Iowa

0

14,160

0

Indiana

22

35,193

0.06

Kansas

3

18,156

0.02

Kentucky

2

19,281

0.01

Louisiana

7

24,850

0.03

Maine

0

13,503

0

Maryland

22

49,872

0.04

Massachusetts

158

137,403

0.11

Michigan

7

65,408

0.01

Minnesota

22

106,127

0.02

Mississippi

3

11,203

0.03

Missouri

5

23,555

0.02

Montana

3

13,004

0.02

Nebraska

3

18,554

0.02

Nevada

14

31,196

0.04

New Hampshire

9

10,304

0.09

New Jersey

34

53,038

0.06

New Mexico

3

26,463

0.01

New York

114

145,328

0.08

North Carolina

32

62,942

0.05

North Dakota

4

12,568

0.03

Ohio

31

42,622

0.07

Oklahoma 

0

15,036

0

Oregon

10

38,089

0.03

Pennsylvania

31

48,364

0.06

Rhode Island

22

14,331

0.15

South Carolina

2

19,398

0.01

South Dakota

1

4,538

0.02

Tennessee

4

33,170

0.01

Texas

53

174,416

0.03

Utah

11

68,350

0.02

Vermont

38

17,114

0.22

Virginia

5

36,638

0.01

Washington

58

87,266

0.07

West Virginia

3

22,786

0.01

Wisconsin

17

52,218

0.03

Wyoming

2

28,570

0.01

 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles