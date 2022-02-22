Omicron subvariant prevalence, by state

The U.S. identified 1,359 COVID-19 cases involving the omicron subvariant BA.2 as of Feb. 21, according to outbreak.info, a platform that tracks data on COVID-19 variants and is supported by the CDC and other national research groups.

Every state but Iowa, Maine and Oklahoma has identified at least one test sample containing sequences for BA.2. Overall, the subvariant's prevalence in each state is very low, accounting for 0.38 percent or less of all virus samples sequenced.

Nationwide, outbreak.info estimates BA.2 accounted for less than 0.5 percent of all COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 21.

Below is a breakdown of BA.2 prevalence by state, based on data from outbreak.info. As COVID-19 sequencing is not a random sample of mutations, the data represents outbreak.info's best estimates of the subvariant's prevalence, as opposed to true prevalence.

Note: Becker's calculated each state's estimated cumulative BA.2 presence using sequencing data from outbreak.info. Figures are rounded to the nearest hundredth.