New human case of bird flu identified in China

Health officials in China have reported a positively identified case of H3N8 avian flu, according to a March 27 report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The infection was found in a 56-year-old woman living in Zhongshan City in China's Guangdong province. She reportedly had direct contact with poultry prior to contracting the strain of avian flu.

It is the first case of the H3N8 strain identified in China since 2022, when two children contracted it last spring.

At this time, no other human cases have been identified.