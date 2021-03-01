Nationwide minimal flu activity reported for month straight — 4 CDC FluView takeaways

Seasonal flu activity remains unusually low for this time of year, according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending Feb. 20.

Four updates:

1. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1 percent for the week ending Feb. 20, remaining stable when compared to the week prior. This figure remains below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

2. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Feb. 20. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

3. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 19.3 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

4. All states reported minimal flu activity for the week ending Feb. 20, the fourth consecutive week in a row nationwide flu activity has been minimal. This excludes Washington, D.C., for which insufficient data was available.

