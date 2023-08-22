Most Americans fall in 'malleable middle' on misinformation

Most U.S. adults are uncertain about health misinformation claims, falling in a potentially "malleable middle," according to an Aug. 22 survey from KFF.

The survey represents the first iteration of KFF's new Health Misinformation Tracking Poll. The pilot poll includes responses from a nationally representative sample of 2,007 adults surveyed between May 23 and June 12.

A majority of adults (96 percent) reported hearing at least one of 10 false health claims asked about in the survey. Misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines was the most widespread, while the most frequently believed claims involved misinformation about gun violence.

"Most adults are uncertain about various items of health misinformation and fall in a potentially 'malleable middle' who say the claims are 'probably' true or 'probably' false," KFF said.

A smaller proportion of adults reported false being "definitely true," with figures ranging from 3 percent to 18 percent depending on the claim.

Some individuals also pointed to true claims about COVID-19 as examples of misinformation they had heard, suggesting there is a parallel challenge of true information not being believed.

"In an age of declining trust in institutions, some sources are more trusted than others and may have an important role to play in addressing misinformation. As the most trusted source of health information for the public, individual doctors may have an essential role to play in helping dispel false health claims," KFF said.