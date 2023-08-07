Missouri officials warn of possible measles exposure at Barnes Jewish Hospital

Health officials in Missouri are warning the public about a risk of possible measles exposure at three different locations — including at Barnes Jewish Hospital, an urgent care clinic and a fitness center in the greater St. Louis region in late July, according to an Aug. 7 news release.

The case has been confirmed to be internationally imported, officials say. Additional testing from the CDC is also taking place to determine the strain of the virus.

Public exposure to the infected individual is said to have occurred between July 21 and July 25, the release states.

Becker's reached out to Barnes Jewish Hospital to request a comment and received the following reply: "We cannot discuss specific patient cases in accordance with privacy guidelines," a spokesperson for the hospital said via email. "The health and safety of our patients, families and staff is our top priority. We work closely with the health department and follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our teams and our community."