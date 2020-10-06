Lurie Children's unveils food delivery program

Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital is launching a food delivery program for patients and their families via a $150,000 grant from the Cigna Foundation.

Through the program, Lurie Children's will deliver groceries from the Greater Chicago Food Depository to more than 100 families facing food insecurity.

The grant will also cover social workers and employees to run the program.

The food delivery program comes two years after Lurie Children's opened an on-site food pantry for patient families.

