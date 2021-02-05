llinois county health department reverses policy after breastfeeding healthcare worker denied vaccine

After a clinical therapist was denied the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kane (Ill.) County Health Department location because she was breastfeeding, the health department changed its policy on vaccine eligibility for pregnant and breastfeeding women Feb. 5.

In early January, Kate Raess was waiting to receive the Moderna vaccine at a health department location when an official approached her and told her the county had decided pregnant and breastfeeding women should not get the vaccine, the Chicago Tribune reported Feb. 4

"I was so shocked," she said. "To sit down in that metal chair and be told no, it's like someone took a pin to a kid's balloon."

Because of the lack of data on how the Moderna vaccine may affect breastfeeding or pregnant women, Kane County initially decided against vaccinating this group, a health department spokesperson told the news outlet.

But the health department changed its policy Feb. 5, according to a statement shared with Becker's:

"Upon consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health, and with the guidance of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and Centers for Disease Control, which state that pregnant and lactating people may choose to receive COVID vaccines, Kane County Health Department is providing vaccines to pregnant and lactating women who choose to be vaccinated."

Illinois is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, front-line essential workers and residents age 65 and older. Pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible may now be vaccinated in Kane County, the statement added.

While pregnant and lactating women were not included in early vaccine trials, the CDC and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend leaving the option open.

Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said recent vaccine trials have included more than 10,000 pregnant women, and there have been no signs of harm so far, the Tribune reported.

