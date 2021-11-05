HPV vaccine can lower risk of cervical cancer by up to 87%, UK study finds

Women in the U.K. who received the HPV vaccine as adolescents reduced their risks of cervical cancer by nearly 90 percent, a study published Nov. 5 in The Lancet found.

"It’s a historic moment to see the first study showing that the HPV vaccine has and will continue to protect thousands of women from developing cervical cancer," said Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive.

Researchers used data from a population-based cancer registry and England's HPV vaccination program, introduced in 2008, to assess diagnoses of cervical cancer and CIN3 from Jan. 1, 2006, to June 30, 2019, in women aged 20 to 64.

Key findings: