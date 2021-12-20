HHS invests $282M to update national suicide prevention hotline

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of HHS, is investing $282 million to update the current 10-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a three-digit dialing code.

The new 988 dialing code will be available nationwide through call, text or chat beginning in July 2022 and will be operated through the existing Lifeline network, according to a Dec. 20 news release.

A total of $177 million will be used to shore up existing network operations and telephone infrastructure, including centralized chat/text response and special services such as the development of a sub-network for Spanish language callers. An additional $105 million will go toward staffing across states' local crisis call centers.

"As we continue to confront the impact of the pandemic, investing in this critical tool is key to protecting the health and well-being of countless Americans — and saving lives," said HHS secretary Xavier Becerra.

"Giving the states a tool to prevent suicide and support people in crisis is essential to our HHS mission of protecting the health and well-being of everyone in our nation. We know that remembering a three-digit number beats a 10-digit number any day, particularly in times of crisis, and I encourage every state to rev up planning to implement 988 for the sake of saving lives."

