Global hepatitis outbreak grows to 920 cases

Global health officials have identified at least 920 probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin among children in 33 countries, the World Health Organization said June 24.

The latest tally is up from about 700 probable cases reported June 8. Of the more than 900 children affected globally, 45 have needed liver transplants, and 18 died.

The U.S. has reported 305 probable hepatitis cases in 42 states and jurisdictions as of June 22, according to the CDC.

​​Researchers are still investigating the cause of the illnesses.