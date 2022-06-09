700+ unusual hepatitis cases reported in 34 countries: 4 updates

Global health officials have identified more than 700 probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin among children in 34 countries, the World Health Organization said June 8.

Four things to know:

1. The latest tally is up from 650 probable cases reported May 27. An additional 112 cases are still under investigation.

2. The U.S. has reported 274 probable hepatitis cases in 39 states and jurisdictions as of June 8, according to the CDC.

3. Of the roughly 700 children affected globally, at least 38 have needed liver transplants, and 10 died.

4. ​​Researchers are still investigating the cause of the hepatitis outbreak, which first made headlines in April. Investigators are also studying whether the reported cases represent an uptick from historic baseline levels, as these types of hepatitis cases have occurred before on rare occasions.

"WHO receives reports of unexplained hepatitis in children every year, but a few countries have indicated that the rates they are seeing are above what is expected," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, director-general of WHO.