Global health groups: Bird flu spread in mammals raises risk to humans

The rising number of H5N1 infections among mammals is elevating concern about the threat the bird flu strain poses to humans, and countries should take more action to improve disease surveillance and hygiene practices at poultry farms, three global health agencies warned July 13.

"The increasing number of H5N1 avian influenza detections among mammals — which are biologically closer to humans than birds are — raises concern than the virus might adapt to infect humans more easily," the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and the World Organization for Animal Health said in a joint statement.

"In addition, some mammals may act as mixing vessels for influenza viruses, leading to the emergence of new viruses that could be more harmful to animals and humans," the groups said.

Since December of 2021, there have been eight reported cases among humans. Those cases are most likely linked to close contact with infected birds. In human cases, the disease carries a high mortality rate. While the risk to humans remains low thus far, "vigilance is needed to identify any evolution in the virus that can change that," accordinging to global health experts.

Countries are encouraged to increase their monitoring efforts to detect any potential human cases and take action to prevent the spread of avian flu at its source through enhanced biosecurity measures and hygiene practices at poultry farms.







