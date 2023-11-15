FDA warns Amazon over sale of unapproved eye drops

The FDA has issued a warning letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy over the sale of unapproved eye drops.

The Nov. 13 warning letter specifically cites seven products: Similasan Pink Eye Relief, The Goodbye Company Pink Eye, Can-C Eye Drops, Optique 1 Eye Drops, OcluMed Eye Drops, TRP Natural Eyes Floaters Relief, and Manzanilla Sophia Chamomile Herbal Eye Drops.

"These products are especially concerning from a public health perspective," the FDA letter reads. "Ophthalmic drug products, which are intended for administration into the eyes, in general pose a greater risk of harm to users because the route of administration for these products bypasses some of the body’s natural defenses."

The letter comes on the heels of another alert the agency issued after revising its recall list of 26 over-the-counter eye drop products due to their potential risk of causing eye infections that could lead to partial vision loss.

Amazon must reply in writing to the FDA within 15 days of receiving the warning and is responsible for further investigating these products.