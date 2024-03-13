FDA seeks $7.2B for 2025 budget: 3 healthcare notes

The FDA has requested $7.2 billion from the president's proposed budget for next year — funding the agency says will bolster the nation's supply chain, support infrastructure upgrades and expand the public health workforce.

The request marks a $495 million increase from the agency's funding in fiscal year 2023. The request for 2025 covers the period from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2025.

Here is a breakdown of key healthcare-related provisions in the request:

Shortages and supply chain: The FDA is asking for $12.3 million to bolster supply chain resilience. It plans to use the funding to advance analytics and regulatory approaches, as well as for the hiring of additional investigators to conduct inspections.

Public health: The agency is seeking nearly $115 million to support the nation's public health workforce, which has seen significant declines in recent years. "This funding will help the FDA cover estimated inflationary pay costs and cost-of-living adjustments to minimize reductions to hiring capabilities and maintain the agency's highly qualified, specialized staff crucial to carrying out its public health mission," the agency said.

Modernizing infrastructure: Nearly $44 million is being requested to upgrade infrastructure of the FDA's offices and labs "to carry out its mission, including to evaluate food safety and medical products," as well as laboratory operation expansions.

