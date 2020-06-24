FCC to designate 988 for national suicide prevention hotline

In July, the Federal Communications Commission will formally designate the three-digit number 988 for the national suicide prevention hotline, according to CNN.

"We believe that 988 — which has an echo of the 911 number we all know as an emergency number — will help people access mental health services," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a news release obtained by CNN.

The current 10-digit number for the hotline, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK), will remain available as well. The agency will vote at its July 16 open meeting to officially designate the new number.

The agency approved the new number for the hotline in December.

