Drinking water linked to 214 outbreaks in 5 years: CDC

The CDC found 214 outbreaks and 88 deaths over five years were associated with drinking water.

The surveillance summary, released March 14, used NORS data, into which public health departments voluntarily enter outbreak information, submitted from 2015 to 2020. In five years, 28 states voluntarily reported 214 outbreaks associated with drinking water and 454 cited drinking water as a contributing factor.

Here are six other findings: