Disparities persist in COVID-19 vaccination rates among US adults over 65

Most Americans over 65 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of early April, but vaccination rates still varied greatly by geography, social factors and race, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published May 11.

The agency analyzed data on more than 42.7 million older adults who received at least one vaccine dose between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 10.

Five things to know:

1. As of April 10, 79.1 percent of adults 65 and over had received at least one dose.

2. Vaccination rates varied greatly by state, ranging from 68.9 percent in Alabama to 99.9 percent in New Hampshire.

3. Men had higher vaccination rates than women, at 79.6 percent and 77.5 percent, respectively.

4. On average, counties with low vaccination rates had more older adults who didn't have a computer or internet access, lived alone or lived in poverty, compared to counties with high vaccination rates.

5. Among the roughly 24.8 million adults who reported race/ethnicity data, 70.7 percent were white.

To view the full report, click here.

