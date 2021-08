Delta variant prevalence, by state

The highly transmissible delta variant now accounts for nearly 99 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to CDC data.

Here is a breakdown of delta prevalence in 34 states that submitted sufficient genomic surveillance data to the CDC. The data are unweighted and based on sequences collected over a four-week period ending July 31.

Missouri — 97.3 percent

Kansas — 96.7 percent

Arkansas — 96.5 percent

Oklahoma — 96.4 percent

Wisconsin — 95 percent

Minnesota — 94.9 percent

Massachusetts — 94.9 percent

Indiana — 94.9 percent

Rhode Island — 94.4 percent

Alabama — 94.2 percent

North Carolina — 93.8 percent

Utah — 93.6 percent

South Carolina — 93.6 percent

New Jersey — 93.4 percent

Colorado — 93.3 percent

Virginia — 93.3 percent

Illinois — 93.3 percent

Mississippi — 92.8 percent

Georgia — 92.7 percent

Louisiana — 92.5 percent

Pennsylvania — 92.3 percent

Tennessee — 92.3 percent

New York — 91.9 percent

California — 91.7 percent

Michigan — 91.4 percent

Florida — 91 percent

Ohio — 90.5 percent

Washington — 90.2 percent

Nevada — 89.6 percent

Arizona — 89.3 percent

Texas — 89.3 percent

Maryland — 89.3 percent

Kentucky — 87.7 percent

Oregon — 82.8 percent