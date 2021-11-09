COVID-19 patients in poor areas at higher risk for heart events, death, study finds

Patients in low-income, crowded and racially diverse communities had higher risk of adverse cardiovascular events and death when hospitalized for COVID-19, according to an abstract of preliminary study results set to be presented Nov. 13 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

Researchers used the CDC Social Vulnerability Index to identify U.S. poor and diverse communities and AHA's COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry for data on 20,925 infected adults admitted Jan. 14 to Nov. 30, 2020, to 107 hospitals.

Key findings: