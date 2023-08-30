COVID-19 admissions up in 37 states: 5 updates

COVID-19 admissions are increasing in 37 states — with more than half of states reporting a "substantial" jump — as new virus strains circulate nationwide, CDC data shows.

Five notes:

1. Nationwide, the U.S. confirmed 15,067 new COVID-19 admissions in the week ending Aug. 19, marking an 18.8 percent increase from the week prior.

2. In 26 states, new COVID-19 admissions increased by 20 percent or more last week, which the CDC denotes as a substantial increase.

3. South Dakota saw the largest increase, with admissions rising 127.3 percent. Eleven other states reported moderate increases.

4. COVID-19 admissions decreased substantially (falling by 20 percent or more) in just three states last week: Alaska, North Dakota and New Hampshire. They remained stable in 10 other states.

5. Nationwide, hospital admissions are projected to increase in the next four weeks, with 1,700 to 9,700 new admissions likely reported on September 25, according to the CDC's ensemble forecast from seven modeling groups. For context, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospital admissions for Aug. 13-19 was 2,152, according to the CDC. This figure peaked at 21,525 in January 2022.

