CDC to physicians: Be alert for measles

The CDC is urging healthcare providers to monitor patients for measles symptoms amid a recent uptick in U.S. cases, according to Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

The agency sent an email alert to physicians Jan. 25, asking them to be alert for patients who have a fever, rashes and a recent history of international travel.

The CDC has confirmed 23 measles cases nationwide since Dec. 1, with outbreaks confirmed in Philadelphia and Washington state. Seven imported cases are tied to international travel.

"The increased number of measles importations seen in recent weeks is reflective of a rise in global measles cases and a growing global threat from the disease," the CDC said in the email.

Most cases have affected young children and adolescents who were not vaccinated against the disease, according to the CDC.