CDC probes possible mpox resurgence

The CDC is investigating new mpox cases, with some of the infections happening among vaccinated individuals, the agency said May 10.

On May 11, the World Health Organization ended the mpox global health emergency designation.

A WHO committee discussed concerns surrounding a possible rise in mpox cases on May 10. In a statement, the WHO said it saw "no changes in the severity and clinical manifestation" of mpox while acknowledging "remaining uncertainties about the disease."

The WHO added that mpox "would be better addressed through sustained efforts in a transition towards a long-term strategy to manage the public health risks … rather than the emergency measures inherent to a public health emergency of international concern."