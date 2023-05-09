Concerns grow over potential for summer mpox resurgence

Chicago is seeing an increase in mpox, drawing concerns from some experts about the potential for a nationwide resurgence of the virus this summer, according to a May 8 report from NBC News.

While case levels are nowhere near that of last summer, this is the highest they have climbed in Chicago since November 2022, according to the data, NBC News reports. The newly emerging cases have also been seen in some who were previously vaccinated against mpox, creating another layer of concern for public health officials.

"Without renewed vaccination and prevention efforts, we are at risk for a resurgence of mpox," Demetre Daskalakis, MD, the deputy coordinator of the White House national mpox response and the CDC's director of HIV prevention, told NBC News.

Of the eight new cases in Chicago, seven were reported in individuals who identify as gay or bisexual men — the group most at risk for contracting the virus, according to CDC data.

The Jynneos vaccine does offer 69 percent protection against mpox, but currently only 25 percent of the at-risk population has received vaccination against the virus, according to NBC News.

Officials say without increased and renewed vaccinations, the case numbers could continue to climb, not just in Chicago, but nationally.