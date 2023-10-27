CDC director greenlights mpox, meningitis vaccines

CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, signed off on new committee recommendations for two vaccines: mpox and meningitis.
The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Oct. 25 and approved the following recommendations with a majority vote:
- Pfizer's pentavalent meningococcal vaccine is recommended for healthy 16-23 year-olds and those who are at least 10 years old and at high risk for contracting meningitis.
- Two doses of the Jynneos vaccine to prevent mpox is recommended for LGBTQIA individuals who are over 18 years old and have received a diagnosis of one or more sexually transmitted diseases within the last six months, have more than one sexual partner, or have sex at a commercial venue.
The committee noted that guidelines for the mpox vaccine are temporary and will be revisited in two or three years.