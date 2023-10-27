CDC director greenlights mpox, meningitis vaccines

CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, signed off on new committee recommendations for two vaccines: mpox and meningitis.

The agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Oct. 25 and approved the following recommendations with a majority vote:

Pfizer's pentavalent meningococcal vaccine is recommended for healthy 16-23 year-olds and those who are at least 10 years old and at high risk for contracting meningitis.





Two doses of the Jynneos vaccine to prevent mpox is recommended for LGBTQIA individuals who are over 18 years old and have received a diagnosis of one or more sexually transmitted diseases within the last six months, have more than one sexual partner, or have sex at a commercial venue.

The committee noted that guidelines for the mpox vaccine are temporary and will be revisited in two or three years.