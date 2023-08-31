Brain eating amoeba kills one in Texas

A Texas resident died after being exposed to Naegleria fowleri — the bacteria that causes a brain eating amoeba infection — from swimming in a lake in Travis County near Austin, Texas, according to an Aug. 30 news release.

"Amebic meningitis does not occur if water is swallowed, but can be fatal if forced up the nose, as can occur when jumping into water, diving, water-skiing or other water activities," the release states.

N. fowleri typically thrives in warm, fresh water and infections caused by it have become increasingly common across the U.S. as temperatures and climates have become warmer and more hospitable for its survival.