Americans worry more about cancer, heart disease risk than COVID-19: Gallup

More Americans are concerned about personally contracting cancer or heart disease than COVID-19, according to Gallup poll findings published Dec. 16.

Half of Americans report they are "very" or "somewhat" worried about developing cancer, while 44 percent said the same about their risk of developing heart disease or having a heart attack. Forty one percent said the same about COVID-19.

Overall, participants indicated they were less concerned about developing a stroke (35 percent), diabetes (31 percent), the flu (24 percent) and AIDS (9 percent).

For each illness, with the exception of AIDS, women expressed more concern than men.

The findings come from the Gallup Poll Social Series and are based on responses collected from Nov. 1 to Nov. 16. A minimum of 1,000 U.S. adults are surveyed for each Gallup Poll Social Series using random digit dial methods.

