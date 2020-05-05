8 things Americans are thinking about COVID-19

About 44 percent of Americans think the death toll from the new coronavirus is higher than the number of deaths reported, according to a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll.

As of 1:10 p.m. CT May 5, 70,115 people in the U.S. have died due to the new coronavirus, according to a dashboard created by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The poll is conducted weekly. Results are from the eighth wave of the poll, conducted May 1-4, and include responses from 1,012 U.S. adults.

Eight survey findings:

1. While 44 percent of respondents think more people have died due to the new virus than the number reported, 23 percent think fewer people have died than the reported number of deaths.

2. Twenty-nine percent say they know someone who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, while 17 percent know someone who tried to get tested but was turned away.

3. About one-fourth of respondents (26 percent) report visiting friends and family, up from 19 percent who reported the same during the sixth wave of the poll, conducted April 17-20.

4. Nearly half (49 percent) of respondents said that they would be able to maintain their current level of self-quarantine or social distance for as long as it takes, but 18 percent they would only be able to maintain current levels for another month.

5. Eighty-six percent of respondents are concerned about the U.S. economy collapsing

during the pandemic, but 74 percent are also concerned about their community reopening too soon.

6. About 92 percent of respondents said they have not returned to work after being furloughed, laid off or their employer closing.

7. More than half (59 percent) of respondents reported receiving stimulus money, up 10 percentage points from last week;t 35 percent said they have put it into savings, and 21 percent said they had not spent it.

8. Seventeen percent said that their physical health has worsened, while 28 percent said their mental health had worsened.

