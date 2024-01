As hospitalizations and case counts increase for COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus nationwide following the holiday season, some places have brought back mask policies to curb the spike.

Mask mandates have reemerged at medical facilities in four states including California, New York, Massachusetts and Illinois, as well as Washington, D.C., Newsweek reported Jan. 2.

Most of the state level rules apply to employees and workers in healthcare facilities rather than patients and visitors.