23 groups denounce ruling that blocks preventive care coverage

Twenty-three national health associations are speaking out after a Texas judge struck down the ACA provision that required insurance companies to provide coverage for preventive services.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor said in his March 30 ruling on Braidwood v. Becerra that preventive care recommendations made by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force do not need to be complied with and blocked the federal government from enforcing its recommendations.

The 23 associations, many focusing on cancer, heart health and mental illness, are urging Judge O'Connor to stay his ruling and calling on the Justice Department to appeal the decision.

"Our organizations are deeply disappointed in today's decision," a joint letter said. "We serve millions of people living with serious medical conditions who depend on preventive services to live healthy lives. … More than 150 million Americans … have benefited from no-cost preventive services such as cancer screenings, help to quit smoking, HIV prevention, blood pressure tests and many other health care services. This has not only saved lives, but studies show that high-quality coverage, complete with preventive services, improves the health of individuals and our country, lowers overall health spending and reduces health disparities.

"This decision directly threatens these benefits and would result in a return to financial and other barriers proven to discourage Americans from obtaining lifesaving, preventive care."