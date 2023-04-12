1st human death from bird flu strain recorded in China

After Chinese health officials reported a human case of avian flu on March 27, the infected individual has now been confirmed dead, according to the World Health Organization. The woman is the third known person infected with the H3N8 strain of the virus and the first to die from it.

Previous reports indicated that the 56-year-old woman had direct contact with infected poultry. The WHO reports that she also had a history of other underlying health conditions.

"No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting," the WHO's April 11 news release stated.

Sample testing indicated that the H3N8 infection may have originated at a wet market where the woman spent time before contracting the illness.

The other two cases of H3N8 avian flu were also documented in China. In April and May 2022, two children contracted the strain, but did not die. The WHO reported they likely had direct or indirect contact with infected poultry.

Other human cases caused by the H5N1 strain of the virus have also been reported in Asia this year, but did not result in deaths.

"To better understand the current risk to public health, more information is needed from both human and animal investigation," according to the release. "The transmission of avian influenza viruses from birds to humans is usually sporadic and happens in a specific context."

At this time, the WHO recommends countries prioritize increasing public awareness about the risks associated with poultry contact and maintain good hygiene. It is not recommending any changes to travel or trade among countries at this time.

Though unlikely, if "a human infection with a novel influenza virus that has pandemic potential, such as avian influenza, is confirmed or suspected, even before receiving confirmatory laboratory results, contact tracing should be immediately initiated," the WHO says. "A thorough epidemiological investigation should be conducted, including a history of travel and exposure to animals. The investigation should also involve early identification of unusual clusters of respiratory disease that could indicate person-to-person transmission of the novel virus."