150+ babies, women given wrong RSV shot, CDC says

More than 25 infants under 8 months old and 128 pregnant women received the incorrect respiratory syncytial virus vaccines, the CDC warned clinicians via email Jan. 22.

The 128 pregnant women received Arexvy, which is also an RSV vaccine, just not the one which is FDA approved for administration during pregnancy. Arexvy is only approved for administration in adults over 60 years of age.

The only RSV vaccine approved for pregnant women is Abrysvo.

The administration errors were reported to the agency's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, but actual onset of side effects from the vaccine errors were described as "nonserious", according to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

In its email to clinicians, CDC recommends anyone who administered the incorrect vaccine should give a dose of Beyfortus, a monoclonal antibody approved for both pregnant and pediatric patients.