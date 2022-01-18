1 in 5 Americans have had COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, 1 in 5 Americans — or 20 percent — have contracted COVID-19 at one point, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of Jan. 18, at least 66,742,992 U.S. cases have been detected over the course of the pandemic. More than 850,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

The U.S. is currently averaging 776,891 new cases and 1,796 deaths per day.

The long-term implications are still unclear, with much unknown about "long-haulers," or those who had COVID-19 and then experience persistent, recurring or reappearing symptoms four or more weeks after first being infected.